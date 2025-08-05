Cummins Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $890 million, or $6.43 per share. This compares with $726 million, or $5.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $8.643 billion from $8.796 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $890 Mln. vs. $726 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.43 vs. $5.26 last year. -Revenue: $8.643 Bln vs. $8.796 Bln last year.

