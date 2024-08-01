Cummins Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $726 million, or $5.26 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $5.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $8.796 billion from $8.638 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $726 Mln. vs. $720 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.26 vs. $5.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.796 Bln vs. $8.638 Bln last year.

