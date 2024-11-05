Cummins Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $809 million, or $5.86 per share. This compares with $656 million, or $4.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $8.456 billion from $8.431 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

