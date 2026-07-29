Cummins Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Cummins Inc. CMI is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at $7.33 and $9.33 billion, respectively.



For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for Cummins’ earnings has moved down 15 cents over the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply growth of 14% from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI's quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year rise of 7.9%. The company's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.15%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Cummins Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cummins Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cummins Inc. Quote

Q1 Highlights

Cummins delivered adjusted earnings of $6.15 per share in the first quarter of 2026, which increased 3.2% year over year and 9.8% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $8.40 billion rose 2.7% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus mark by 0.9%. The quarter reflected solid execution in key end markets, highlighted by an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% of sales.

Things to Note

Cummins continues to benefit from rising demand for backup power in data centers and other mission-critical settings, which is supporting the Distribution and Power Systems segments. In first-quarter 2026, Distribution revenues increased and Power Systems delivered record EBITDA dollars, reflecting higher volumes, pricing and operational execution, because of which the company raised its full-year 2026 outlook for the Distribution and Power Systems segments.



The company now expects Distribution revenues to grow 9-14%, up from the previous estimate of 5-10%. CMI expects Power Systems revenues to grow 14-19%, up from the previous estimate of 12-17%. It also lifted Power Systems & Distribution EBITDA margin guidance to about 25-26% and 13.7-14.7%, up from the previous estimate of 23-24% and 13.25-14.25%, respectively.



For full-year 2026, the company also increased its Engine business revenue growth forecast to 7-12% compared with its earlier outlook of flat to 5% growth. It raised its EBITDA margin projection to a range of 12.5-13.5%, representing a 50-basis-point increase at the midpoint. It has raised its forecast for the Components business for 2026 and expects revenues now to be up 5% to 10%, up from prior guidance of flat to up 5%. The stronger outlook is primarily supported by improved expectations for North America heavy- and medium-duty truck demand, particularly in the first half of the year.



Expected growth across Distribution, Power Systems, Engine and Components segments in full-year 2026 is likely to have boosted Cummins’ performance in the second quarter.



Let’s have a look at our estimates for CMI’s segmental performance.



We expect Engine revenues to be $3.22 billion, suggesting an 11.2% year-over-year increase. For the Power Systems segment, we project sales of $2.1 billion, indicating an 11.2% year-over-year increase. We expect Components sales to be $2.67 billion, suggesting a decline of 1.5% year over year. For the Distribution segment, we project sales of $3.3 billion, indicating a 7.5% year-over-year increase. We expect Accelera revenues to be $71 million, implying a 32.4% year-over-year decline.



Our estimate for the Engine segment’s EBITDA is $454 million, which suggests a rise of 13.6% year over year. We expect the Power Systems segment’s EBITDA to be $519 million, suggesting a rise of 20.7% year over year. Our estimate for the Component segment’s EBITDA is pegged at $385.9 million, suggesting a decline of 2.8% year over year. We expect the Distribution segment’s EBITDA to be $485.9 million, indicating a 9.2% year-over-year decline.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Cummins for the quarter to be reported, as it has the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here.



Earnings ESP: CMI has an Earnings ESP of +0.78%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Releases From Auto Space

General Motors Company GM reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share, up 41.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 by 14.06%. Revenues increased 1.9% to $48.03 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion by 3.15%. Strong pricing, lower costs and disciplined incentives supported results. General Motors raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $14-$16 billion from $13.5-$15.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are now projected at $12-$14 per share, up from the prior range of $11.50-$13.50.



Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which declined 17.5% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 34%. Revenues advanced 25.5% to $28.24 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $25.81 billion by 9.41%. Tesla expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion and rise further over the next two to three years.



Genuine Parts GPC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 2.38%. The bottom line increased 2.4% from $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 6% year over year to $6.54 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 2.36%. Genuine Parts reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50-$8 per share and total sales growth outlook of 3-5.5%. Genuine Parts ended June with $2.3 billion of liquidity, including $559 million in cash.



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