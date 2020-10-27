Markets
Cummins Expects Q4 Revenues To Be Similar To Q3 Levels - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Cummins Inc. (CMI) said it currently expects fourth-quarter revenues to be similar to third quarter levels, with higher demand in North America truck markets and continued improvement in aftermarket sales, partially offset by lower demand in China. The company reported third-quarter revenues of $5.1 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cummins said that on October 1, it ended temporary salary reductions that began in April. The company expects compensation expense to increase by about $90 million in the fourth quarter due to the end of these salary reductions.

