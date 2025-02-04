CUMMINS Earnings Results: $CMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CUMMINS ($CMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $5.16 per share, beating estimates of $4.72 by $0.44. The company also reported revenue of $8,447,000,000, beating estimates of $8,151,217,897 by $295,782,103.

CUMMINS Insider Trading Activity

CUMMINS insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY SATTERTHWAITE (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,250 shares for an estimated $7,474,875 .

. SHARON R BARNER (VP - Chief Administrative Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 17,758 shares for an estimated $5,770,819 .

. DONALD G JACKSON (VP - Treasury & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,985 shares for an estimated $1,775,696 .

. LEO ALLEN BRUNO V DI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,945 shares for an estimated $1,773,081 .

. JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

CUMMINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 623 institutional investors add shares of CUMMINS stock to their portfolio, and 648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CUMMINS Government Contracts

We have seen $71,432,710 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CUMMINS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

on 11/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

