Cummins, Daimler, Paccar form joint venture for US battery cell production

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Accelera, a zero-emissions business unit of Cummins CMI.N, Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding DTGEe.DE and PACCAR PCAR.O said on Wednesday they formed a joint venture to advance battery cell production in the United States.

Daimler Truck, Accelera and PACCAR will each own 30% of the joint venture, which will initially focus on the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology family for commercial battery-electric trucks.

The companies said they expect to invest between $2 billion and $3 billion to set up a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory to manufacture LFP battery cells.

LFP battery-cell maker EVE Energy 300014.SZ will also serve as the technology partner in the joint venture with 10% ownership.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

