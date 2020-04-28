Cummins (CMI) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Revokes '20 View

Cummins Inc. CMI reported earnings of $3.18 per share in first-quarter 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. Higher-than-expected contribution from Components and Engine segments led to the outperformance. EBITDA from the said segments came in at $279 million and $365 million, topping the consensus mark of $208 million and $243 million, respectively.

The bottom line, however, declined from earnings of $4.20 a share recorded in first-quarter 2019. Cummins’ revenues also declined 16.7% year over year to $5,011 million in the reported quarter. However, revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,946 million.

Segmental Performance

Sales for the Engine segment declined 19% year over year to $2,158 million. The segment’s EBITDA (excluding restricting actions) declined to $365 million (16.9% of sales) from $438 million (16.5% of sales) a year ago. Decline in global demand in truck and construction markets resulted in lower on- and off-highway revenues than the prior-year quarter.

Sales for the Distribution segment totaled $1,814 million, down 9% year over year. Revenues from North America declined 11% and international sales were down 6% from the year-ago quarter. The segment’s EBITDA fell to $158 million (8.7% of sales) from $171 million (8.5% of sales) a year ago.

Sales for the Components segment declined 19% from the prior-year quarter to $1,502 million. The segment’s EBITDA was $279 million (18.6% of sales) compared with the year-ago figure of $325 million (17.5% of sales). Sales in North America and international markets declined 24% and 12% year over year, respectively.

Sales for the Power Systems segment declined 18% from the year-ago quarter to $884 million. The segment’s EBITDA declined to $77 million (8.7% of sales) in first-quarter 2020 from $138 million (12.8% of sales) in the year-ago period. Power generation and industrial revenues fell 8% and 30%, respectively, from a year ago.

Sales for the New Power segment were $10 million. The segment recorded EBITDA loss of $43 million.

Financial Position & Outlook

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $1,691 million as of Mar 29, 2019, up from $1,129 million on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt totaled $1,580 million.

Amid coronavirus-led uncertainty, Cummins scrapped its annual view. The company anticipates second-quarter results to take a severe hit due to disruptions across customer and supplier operations, and lower end-market demand. In a bid to conserve cash, Cummins is implementing various cost-cut initiatives including temporary reduction in salaries. The company targets 2020 capex to decline 25% from 2019 levels.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cummins currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

