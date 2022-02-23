Cummins (CMI) to Takeover Meritor (MTOR) in $3.7 Billion Deal

Cummins Inc. CMI recently announced that it will acquire Meritor, Inc. MTOR to reinforce its electric and hybrid vehicle parts offerings. The deal comes at a time when the demand for climate-friendly transport is on the rise.

Details of the Deal

The deal has a purchase price of $3.7 billion, out of which Cummins will pay $2.58 billion in cash. Per the agreement, the company will pay $36.50 per share in a combination of cash and debt to Meritor, and the valuation price is at a premium of 48% above MTOR’s closing price on Feb 18, 2022.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals as well as Meritor shareholder approval. It is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Mayer Brown are the financial and legal advisors to Cummins, respectively. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as financial and legal advisors to Meritor, respectively.

Highlights

The most vital aspect of the buyout is its address to mitigating climate concerns. It harps on the pressing need to incorporate descarbonized solutions. Meritor’s market repute will empower Cummins to be a provider of integrated powertrain solutions across combustion and electric power applications. By aiding Meritor’s investment in electrification and integrating development within its New Power business, Cummins seeks to offer market-leading solutions.



The acquisition will add products to the company’s components business independent of powertrain technology and will boost the growth in Meritor’s core axle and brake businesses. Significant synergies are also expected in SG&A, supply chain operations and facilities optimization.



The acquisition is expected to immediately add to Cummins’ adjusted earnings per share and generate annual pre-tax run-rate synergies of nearly $130 million in the third year after closing.

