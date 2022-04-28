Cummins (CMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cummins (CMI) closed the most recent trading day at $194.48, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine maker had lost 7.01% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cummins as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $3.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.03 billion, down 1.08% from the prior-year quarter.

CMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.42 per share and revenue of $25.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.75% and +6.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower within the past month. Cummins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cummins's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.5, so we one might conclude that Cummins is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMI has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

