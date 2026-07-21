Is Cummins (CMI) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cummins (CMI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cummins is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cummins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CMI has returned about 25.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -14%. As we can see, Cummins is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Motorcar Parts (MPAA) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.5%.

In Motorcar Parts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 62% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cummins belongs to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.9% so far this year, meaning that CMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Motorcar Parts belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved -4.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cummins and Motorcar Parts as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.