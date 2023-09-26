Cummins (CMI) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Cummins (CMI) closed the most recent trading day at $229.05, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 0.48% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cummins as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.77, up 48.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.21 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.76 per share and revenue of $33.17 billion, which would represent changes of +30.69% and +18.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Cummins currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cummins's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.72.

Also, we should mention that CMI has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

