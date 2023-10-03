Cummins (CMI) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI) closed at $223.90, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 4.69% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cummins as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.71, up 46.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.19 billion, up 11.74% from the year-ago period.

CMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.68 per share and revenue of $33.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.16% and +18.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. Cummins currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cummins's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.46.

It is also worth noting that CMI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

