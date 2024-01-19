Cummins (CMI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Cummins (CMI) reached $229.21, with a -1.71% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engine maker had lost 4.43% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.49% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cummins in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.39, showcasing a 2.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.08 billion, up 3.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cummins. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Cummins is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Cummins is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.06.

It's also important to note that CMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 108, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

