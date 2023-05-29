Cummins' (CMI) Spinoff Atmus Makes Impressive Trading Debut

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., a spinoff of Cummins CMI, made its trading debut on May 26 at the New York Stock Exchange after successfully raising $275 million in an initial public offering (IPO). Carrying the ticker ATMU, Atmus’ shares witnessed a substantial 11% increase on the first day of trading, providing investors with a promising start and suggesting a bright future for the company as it embarks on its independent journey in the market.

This article explores the positive market response to Atmus and delves into the company's product offerings, financial performance and position within the industry.

Market Debut and Performance

Atmus' IPO was priced in the middle of the marketed range, demonstrating confidence from investors. Initially sold at $19.50 per share, shares of Atmus opened at $21.67 on May 26, closing the day at $21.65. This performance resulted in a market value of $1.8 billion for the Nashville-based company.

The successful listing ranks as the seventh-largest IPO on a U.S. exchange this year, contributing to an increasingly favorable market environment following a sluggish first quarter, the slowest since 2016, per data compiled by Bloomberg. The listing of Atmus follows the recent successful trading debut of Kenvue Inc., a spinoff of Johnson & Johnson's consumer health products division. Kenvue's $4.37 billion IPO, the only offering to surpass $1 billion this year in the United States, further reinforces the improving market sentiment.

Product Portfolio and Global Reach

Atmus specializes in Fleetguard products, encompassing fuel, air, hydraulic and other filters for a diverse range of applications such as commercial vehicles, agriculture, construction, mining and power-generation equipment. With its presence in 150 countries, the company derived 51% of its net sales from the United States and Canada in 2022. This global reach positions Atmus to capitalize on the increasing demand for filtration solutions across various industries.

Key Stats

Under the umbrella of Cummins, Atmus has demonstrated consistent growth in net sales over the past three years. From $1.23 billion in 2020, the company's net sales rose to $1.56 billion in 2022. Moreover, Atmus achieved $170 million in net income for 2022, representing a 19% increase from 2020. While the net income decreased slightly from the previous year, the company has managed to navigate challenging market conditions rather well.

Cummins' Continued Control and Key Stakeholders

Cummins — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — remains the majority owner of Atmus, owning 83% of the company's shares. This ensures that Cummins retains control over Atmus, safeguarding its strategic interests and facilitating future growth opportunities. The IPO involved a debt-for-equity exchange between Atmus and leading financial institutions Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., highlighting the confidence of these key stakeholders in the company's potential.

Conclusion

The impressive market debut of Atmus Filtration Technologies following its successful IPO reflects investor optimism and growing market sentiment. With a diverse product portfolio and a global presence, Atmus is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for filtration solutions. The company's consistent financial performance and Cummins' majority ownership further contribute to its growth prospects. As the market continues to recover and expand, Atmus appears poised to carve out a prominent position within the industry and deliver value to its shareholders.

