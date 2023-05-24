Cummins (CMI) Signs Deal to Buy Faurecia's Manufacturing Plants

Cummins Inc. CMI has signed a Share and Asset Purchase Agreement with Faurecia, a French global automotive supplier and a FORVIA Group Company, to acquire two of the latter’s commercial vehicle manufacturing facilities and related activities.



The plants are situated in Roermond, Netherlands (Europe) and Columbus, IN and the purchase price for the deal is EUR142 million (roughly $153 million).



Cummins and Faurecia have been allies for over a decade. The divestment by FORVIA Group will offer Cummins to secure the supply of after-treatment components and assembly in the long run.



The agreement will give Cummins access to additional technical and manufacturing resources to improve its current mixer portfolio. The added resources will help Cummins meet global emission regulations now and in the foreseeable future. The company intends to maintain its existing relationship with Faurecia in Brazil, India, China and South Africa.



Cummins will maintain existing supplier and customer contracts of Faurecia and will make required investments to honor the contracts. Until the deal closes, Cummins, Roermond facility and Columbus facility will remain separate entities and operate independently.



The transaction will be financed with the cash on Cummin’s balance sheet. It is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of the calendar year 2023.



Cummins is the largest engine producer in the world and maintains a diverse global footprint. Its position as a global power leader with a dominant market and a commitment to moving toward a carbon-neutral future is commendable. An impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and a broad global distribution network will boost its long-term prospects. The company's leadership in key technologies for zero tailpipe emissions in commercial and industrial applications and additional efforts to strengthen its foothold in the domain augur well.



However, Cummins is witnessing a rise in capex requirements owing to investment in new products and capacity expansion. While this bodes well for the long haul, it is expected to strain near-term financials. Cummins’ capital expenditure in 2022 totaled $916 million, an increase of $182 million from 2021. In 2023, the company expects capex to rise by approximately $1.2-$1.3 billion.

