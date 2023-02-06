Cummins' (CMI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Surges Y/Y

Cummins Inc. CMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.52 per share, which reflects substantial improvement from the prior-year quarter of $2.85 per share. But the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66. Weaker-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Components and New Power segments resulted in the underperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $7.8 billion, up 32.8% from the $5.9 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.4 billion.

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, sales in the Engine segment were up 9% year over year to $2.63 billion. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion. The segment’s EBITDA increased to $364 million (accounting for 13.8% of sales) from $264 million (10.9% of sales). But the metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432 million. On-highway revenues climbed 11%, driven by pricing actions and strong demand in the North American truck markets, strong aftermarket demand and smart pricing actions. Off-highway revenues declined 1% as a result of a slowdown in China construction. Sales increased by 21% in North America but fell by 16% in international markets.

Sales in the Distribution segment totaled $2.3 billion, up 13% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $2.1 billion. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $256 million (11% of sales), up from the previous year’s $178 million (8.6% of sales). Also, the metric surpassed the consensus mark of $225 million. Revenues from North America jumped 24%, while international sales plunged by 5%. Higher revenues were driven by increased demand for parts and services.

Sales in the Components segment were up 13% from the prior-year quarter to $3.1 billion (excluding Meritor buyout impact) and surpassed the consensus mark of $3.05 billion. Sales in North America were up 23%, while the same in international markets increased by 1% amid strong demand in India, partially offset by weak demand from China. The segment’s EBITDA was $377 million (12.2% of sales) compared with the year-ago figure of $205 million (11.9% of sales). The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421 million.

Sales in the Power Systems segment rose 22% from the year-ago quarter to $1.3 billion, topping the consensus mark of $1.2 billion. The segment’s EBITDA increased to $185 million (14% of sales) from $97 million (8.9% of sales) and beat the consensus mark of $127 million. Power generation revenues were up 25% and industrial revenues rose 17%.

Sales in the New Power segment came in at $75 million, soaring 79% from the year-ago level and outperforming the consensus metric of $62 million. The segment incurred a pretax loss of $97 million, which was wider than the consensus mark of $78 million.

Financials

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $2,101 million as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $2,592 million on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt totaled $4,498 million, up from $3,579 million on Dec 31, 2021. During FY2022, Cummins maintained its streak of increasing cash dividends for the 13th consecutive year in 2023. It spent a total of $1.2 billion in dividends and share repurchases in 2022.

2023 Outlook

Cummins expects revenues to grow in the range of 12%-17% year over year. EBITDA is forecasted in the range of 14.5%-15.2% of sales. Cummins continues to stick to its plan of returning nearly 50% of its operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

