Cummins' (CMI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline 15% Y/Y

Cummins Inc. CMI reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.85 per share, declining from $3.36 recorded in the year-ago period and lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08. Weaker-than-expected contribution across all but the Distribution segment resulted in the underperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $5,850 million, slightly up from $5,830 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. The top line, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,783 million.

Key Takeaways

For the reported quarter, sales for the Engine segment were up 4% year over year to $2,426 million. The segment’s EBITDA fell to $264 million (accounting for 10.9% of sales) from the prior year’s $338 million (14.5% of sales). The metric also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305 million. On-highway and Off-highway revenues climbed 5% and 2%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Sales declined 4% in North America but jumped 26% in international markets driven by higher demand across Australia, Europe and Latin America.

Sales for the Distribution segment totaled $2,058 million, up 3% year over year. Revenues from North America inched down 1%, while international sales soared 10% from the year-ago quarter. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $178 million (8.6% of sales), up from the previous year’s $165 million (8.3% of sales). The metric also outpaced the consensus mark of $169 million. This was on account of increased engine and aftermarket demand.

Sales for the Components segment were down 6% from the prior-year quarter to $1,726 million. Sales in North America were up 1%, while the same in international markets decreased 12% on a year-over-year basis amid weak demand from China. The segment’s EBITDA was $205 million (11.9% of sales) compared with the year-ago figure of $280 million (15.3% of sales). The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $227 million.

Sales for the Power Systems segment rose 10% from the year-ago quarter to $1,086 million. The segment’s EBITDA increased to $97 million (8.9% of sales) from $74 million (7.5% of sales) registered in the year-ago period but lagged the consensus mark of $114 million. Power generation revenues declined 6% year over year, while industrial revenues surged 37% owing to stronger demand in mining markets.

Sales for the New Power segment came in at $34 million, unchanged from the year-ago level. The segment incurred a pretax loss of $54 million amid high product and technology-related expenses. The loss was wider than the consensus mark of $31.5 million.

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $2,592 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $3,401 million on Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt totaled $3,579 million, down from $3,610 million on Dec 31, 2020.

Cummins expects 2022 revenues to grow 6% year over year. EBITDA is envisioned at 15.5% of sales.

