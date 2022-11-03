Cummins (CMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Deteriorate Y/Y

Cummins Inc. CMI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.21 per share, which declined from $3.69 in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88. Weaker-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution, Components and New Power segments resulted in the underperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $7,333 million, up 22.8% from $5,968 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line also beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,958.2 million.

Cummins Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, sales in the Engine segment were up 8% year over year to $2,779 million. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,824 million. The segment’s EBITDA declined to $363 million (accounting for 13.1% of sales) from $391 million (15.2% of sales). The metric also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421 million. On-highway revenues climbed 10%, driven by pricing actions and strong demand in the North American truck markets, strong aftermarket demand and smart pricing actions. Off-highway revenues declined 3% as a result of a slowdown in China construction. Sales increased 14% in North America but fell 8% in international markets.

Sales in the Distribution segment totaled $2,239 million, up 174% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $2,118 million. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $225 million (10% of sales), up from the previous year’s $192 million (9.8% of sales). The metric, however, missed the consensus mark of $240 million. Revenues from North America jumped 22%, while international sales rose 1%. Higher revenues were driven by increased demand for parts and services.

Sales in the Components segment were up 10% from the prior-year quarter to $2,703 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $2,486 million. Sales in North America were up 19%, while the same in international markets inched down 1% amid weak demand from China. The segment’s EBITDA was $297 million (11% of sales) compared with the year-ago figure of $253 million (14.1% of sales). The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374 million.

Sales in the Power Systems segment rose 16% from the year-ago quarter to $1,349 million and topped the consensus mark of $1,252 million. The segment’s EBITDA increased to $193 million (14.3% of sales) from $134 million (11.5% of sales) and beat the consensus mark of $152 million. Power generation revenues were up 11% and industrial revenues rose 17%.

Sales in the New Power segment came in at $50 million, soaring 96% from the year-ago level but lagging the consensus metric of $59 million. The segment incurred a pretax loss of $96 million, which was wider than the consensus mark of $74 million.

Financials

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $2,499 million as of Sep 30, 2022, down from $2,592 million on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt totaled $5,490 million, up from $3,579 million on Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Outlook

Cummins maintained its 2022 guidance for revenues. It continues to expect revenues to grow 8% year over year. EBITDA is now forecast at 15% of sales, down from 15.5% of sales guided earlier. Cummins continues to stick to its plans of returning nearly 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Zacks Ranks and Key Picks

Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Insurance Auto Auctions, aka IAA, Inc. IAA and BMW AG BAMXF, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IAA has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.2% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAA’s next-year earnings has been revised 3 cents upward in the past 90 days.

BMW has an expected earnings growth rate of 10% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 35 cents over the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.