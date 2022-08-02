Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Cummins Inc. CMI reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.77 per share, rising from $4.15 in the prior year quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution and Components segments resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,586 million, up 7.8% from $6,111 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,477 million.

Cummins Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, sales in the Engine segment were up 11% year over year to $2,775 million. The metric crossed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,665 million. The segment’s EBITDA rose to $422 million (accounting for 15.2% of sales) from $402 million (16.1% of sales). The metric also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381 million. On-highway revenues climbed 16%, driven by pricing actions and strong demand in the North American truck markets, strong aftermarket demand and recovery in the bus market. Off-highway revenues declined 8%, led by a slowdown in China construction. Sales increased 15% in North America and 1% in international markets.



Sales in the Distribution segment totaled $2,253 million, up 17% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $2,110 million. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $297 million (13.2% of sales), up from the previous year’s $201 million (10.5% of sales). The metric also beat the consensus mark of $217 million.. Revenues from North America jumped 21%, while international sales soared 10%. Higher revenues were driven by increased demand for parts and service.



Sales in the Components segment were down 2% from the prior-year quarter to $1,950 million and lagged the consensus mark of $2,063 million. Sales in North America were up 13%, while the same in international markets decreased 19% amid weak demand from China. The segment’s EBITDA was $352 million (18.1% of sales) compared with the year-ago figure of $301 million (15.1% of sales). The metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $329 million.



Sales in the Power Systems segment rose 5% from the year-ago quarter to $1,203 million but lagged the consensus mark of $1,213 million. The segment’s EBITDA decreased to $128 million (10.6% of sales) from $139 million (12.2% of sales) and lagged the consensus mark of $136 million. Power generation revenues were flat, while industrial revenues rose 7%, owing to stronger demand in mining and oil and gas markets.



Sales in the New Power segment came in at $42 million, soaring 75% from the year-ago level but lagging the consensus metric of $48 million. The segment incurred a pretax loss of $80 million, which was wider than the consensus mark of $73 million.

Financials

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $2,462 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $2,592 million on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt totaled $3,490 million, down from $3,579 million on Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Outlook

Cummins maintained its 2022 guidance for revenues. It continues to expect revenues to grow 8% year over year. EBITDA forecast remains unchanged at 15.5% of sales. It plans to return nearly 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

