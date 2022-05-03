Cummins' (CMI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Cummins Inc. CMI reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.04 per share, flat year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55. Higher-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine segment resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $6,385 million, up from $6,092 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,026 million.

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, sales in the Engine segment were up 12% year over year to $2,753 million. The segment’s EBITDA rose to $392 million (accounting for 14.2% of sales) from $354 million (14.4% of sales). The metric also crossed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328 million. On-highway and Off-highway revenues climbed 14% and 5%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. Sales increased 15% in North America and 4% in international markets.



Sales in the Distribution segment totaled $2,117 million, up 15% year over year. Revenues from North America jumped 17%, while international sales soared 13%. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $110 million (5.2% of sales), sharply down from the previous year’s $160 million (8.7% of sales). The metric also missed the consensus mark of $163 million. This was on account of the suspension of activities in Russia.



Sales in the Components segment were down 8% from the prior-year quarter to $1,988 million. Sales in North America were up 8%, while the same in international markets decreased 21% amid weak demand from China and India. The segment’s EBITDA was $320 million (16.1% of sales) compared with the year-ago figure of $421 million (19.6% of sales). The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342 million.



Sales in the Power Systems segment rose 14% from the year-ago quarter to $1,160 million. The segment’s EBITDA decreased to $90 million (7.8% of sales) from $126 million (12.3% of sales) and lagged the consensus mark of $117 million. Power generation revenues increased 9% year over year, while industrial revenues soared 21%, owing to stronger demand in mining and oil and gas markets.



Sales in the New Power segment came in at $31 million, down 11% from the year-ago level. The segment incurred a pretax loss of $67 million. The loss was wider than the consensus mark of $65 million.

Financials

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $2,276 million as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $2,592 million on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt totaled $3,502 million, down from $3,579 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Cummins raised its 2022 guidance for revenues. It expects revenues to grow 8% year over year compared with the previous estimate of 6%. EBITDA forecast remains unchanged at 15.5% of sales.

