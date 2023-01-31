Cummins (CMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI) closed at $249.54, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the engine maker had gained 1.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 14.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.

Cummins will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $4.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.36 billion, up 25.78% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.08% lower within the past month. Cummins is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Cummins is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

We can also see that CMI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

