Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cummins (CMI) closed the most recent trading day at $245.80, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had gained 6.74% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 32.43% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Cummins will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.16, up 8.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.26 billion, up 25.38% from the year-ago period.

CMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.80 per share and revenue of $32.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.95% and +16.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Cummins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cummins is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.15, so we one might conclude that Cummins is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CMI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.