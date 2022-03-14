Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cummins (CMI) closed at $197.77, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 12.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Cummins will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $3.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.02 billion, down 1.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.57 per share and revenue of $25.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.77% and +6.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower within the past month. Cummins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cummins's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.87.

It is also worth noting that CMI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.