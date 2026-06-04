Cummins (CMI) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Cummins (CMI). Shares have lost about 4.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cummins due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Cummins' Q1 Earnings Beat on Strong Power Systems Results

Cummins delivered adjusted earnings of $6.15 per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 3.2% year over year and 9.8% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $8.40 billion rose 2.7% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus mark by 0.9%.



The quarter reflected solid execution in key end markets, highlighted by an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% of sales. Strength in power generation, particularly for data center-related demand, stood out as a meaningful contributor to results.

CMI’s Engine Results Soften on North America Demand

CMI’s Engine segment posted sales of $2.67 billion, down 4% year over year amid the decline in lower medium-duty and heavy-duty truck demand in the United States, which more than offset stronger construction-related demand in China.



Profitability in the segment was pressured as well. Segment EBITDA was $279 million (down from $458 million in the first quarter of 2025) and the margin declined to 10.4% (compared with 16.5% in the year-ago quarter), reflecting lower volumes and higher compensation costs.

Cummins’ Components Segment Faces Volume Headwinds

Cummins’ Components segment generated $2.53 billion of sales, a 5% decline from the prior-year period. The drop was tied primarily to softer heavy- and medium-duty demand in North America, while international demand improved in markets such as China and Brazil.



Segment EBITDA totaled $337 million, translating to a 13.3% margin, down from $382 million or 14.3% of sales. Lower volumes weighed on the margin performance versus the year-ago quarter.

CMI’s Distribution Business Benefited From Power Demand

CMI’s Distribution segment was a bright spot, with sales rising 7% year over year to $3.12 billion. Growth was driven by increased demand for power generation products, with particularly strong momentum tied to data center applications.



Segment EBITDA increased to $444 million, and the margin expanded to 14.2% from 12.9% of sales. Higher volumes more than offset cost pressures, including higher compensation expense, supporting improved profitability.

Cummins’ Power Systems Segment Drove Upside

Cummins’ Power Systems segment delivered the sharpest acceleration in the quarter. Sales climbed 19% year over year to $1.96 billion, supported by increased power generation demand across North America and international markets, including China and the Asia Pacific.



The segment also showed meaningful operating leverage. EBITDA rose to $577 million from $389 million in the year-ago quarter, and the margin improved to 29.5%, helped by higher volumes, favorable pricing, and the benefit of tariff recoveries cited in the company’s quarterly materials.

CMI’s Accelera Charge Masked Underlying Progress

Within Accelera, sales were $101 million, down 2% year over year. The segment incurred a $199 million charge tied to completing the sale of its low-pressure fuel cell business. Excluding the charge, Accelera’s EBITDA loss was $78 million, with losses driven by costs associated with developing electric powertrains, fuel cells and electrolyzers, as well as products supporting battery-electric vehicles.

Cummins’ Financial Position

Cummins ended the quarter with $2.61 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Marketable securities were $568 million, taking total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to $3.18 billion. Long-term debt was $6.73 billion as of March 31, 2026.



Cash generation improved year over year, with operating cash flow of $309 million in the quarter. Cummins returned $519 million in the first quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

Cummins Raises 2026 Outlook

Cummins raised its full-year 2026 outlook, thanks to strengthening demand across several markets, particularly North America on-highway and power generation. The company now expects 2026 revenues to increase 8-11% (up from the prior forecast of 3-8% growth year over year) and anticipates an EBITDA margin of 17.75% to 18.5% (up from 17-18% guided earlier), excluding first-quarter fuel cell-related charges.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 13.56% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cummins has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Cummins has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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