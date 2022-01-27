Cummins (CMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cummins (CMI) closed the most recent trading day at $224.08, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had gained 3.26% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cummins as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $3.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.8 billion, down 0.53% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cummins. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Cummins currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cummins's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

Also, we should mention that CMI has a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

