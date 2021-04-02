Cummins Agrees "right To Vote Is Essence Of Democratic Society"

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc.'s (CMI) Chairman and CEO, Tom Linebarger said that the company supports the Business Roundtable's recent statement on the importance of voting, and the company agree "the right to vote is the essence of a democratic society."

The company is active in efforts to advance voter accessibility and to make this fundamental right more broadly available.

Linebarger said, "We are stronger as a nation when more people vote and are engaged in the civic process."

Linebarger believes efforts to restrict voting access are discriminatory, largely aimed at our Black and brown citizens, and have no place in the inclusive communities it is committed to building.

