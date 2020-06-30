Cummins: Turbo Lab Agrees To Cease Selling Nozzle Ring Product That Infringes Patents

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced successful legal actions against Turbo Lab for infringement of the company's patents by the unauthorized marketing and selling of turbo nozzle rings, a critical component of the Holset VGT turbo. Cummins said Turbo Lab has agreed to cease and desist purchasing, making and selling any nozzle ring product that infringes Cummins' patents, and to destroy all existing infringing stock.

Shon Wright, Vice President of Cummins Turbo Technologies, said: "With support from our global partners, we will continue to survey the global marketplace to ensure the company's intellectual property is protected."

