BioTech
CPIX

Cumberland To Sell Branded Drugs To Apotex In $100 Million Deal; Stock Up

April 23, 2026 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX), a U.S. specialty pharmaceutical company, has entered into an agreement to transfer its portfolio of branded prescription products to Apotex, a Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, in a transaction valued at $100 million in cash.

The deal will integrate Cumberland's U.S. commercial business into Apotex, creating a broader platform for distributing specialty medicines across the country. The transaction remains subject to authorization and approval by Cumberland's shareholders.

Cumberland will retain its development-stage pipeline, including Ifetroban, a thromboxane antagonist being evaluated across multiple Phase II programs. The company recently reported breakthrough results in a study of Ifetroban for cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and additional trials are underway in systemic sclerosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

CEO A.J. Kazimi said the transaction allows Cumberland to sharpen its focus on advancing these pipeline candidates, while Apotex gains additional commercial scale to support patient care. Apotex CEO Jeff Watson noted that integrating Cumberland's brands will strengthen the company's ability to deliver high-quality medicines across the U.S.

Cumberland will continue to hold its majority ownership in Cumberland Emerging Technologies, which supports early-stage drug development partnerships.

CPIX has traded between $1.85 and $6.27 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.53, up 48.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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