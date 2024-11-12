News & Insights

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. Announces Private Placement

November 12, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp (TSE:LAND) has released an update.

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise between $450,000 and $750,000 through the sale of up to 25 million units, each priced at $0.03. The funds will be directed towards property development and general working capital, with the offering available to select Canadian jurisdictions.

