Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. Announces Private Placement

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise between $450,000 and $750,000 through the sale of up to 25 million units, each priced at $0.03. The funds will be directed towards property development and general working capital, with the offering available to select Canadian jurisdictions.

