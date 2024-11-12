Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. Announces Private Placement

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp (TSE:LAND) has released an update.
Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise between $450,000 and $750,000 through the sale of up to 25 million units, each priced at $0.03. The funds will be directed towards property development and general working capital, with the offering available to select Canadian jurisdictions.
For further insights into TSE:LAND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.