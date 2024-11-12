News & Insights

Cumberland Resources Expands with New Ontario Claims

November 12, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp (TSE:LAND) has released an update.

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. has successfully staked 44 mining claims in Darling Township, Ontario, an area rich in antimony and other valuable minerals like gold, silver, and copper. This move highlights Cumberland’s commitment to exploring critical minerals and positions the company as a potential key player in securing strategic resources amid geopolitical tensions.

