Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) closed the most recent trading day at $5.34, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 7.34% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.66% in that time.

CPIX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CPIX is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 320%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.65 million, up 49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $47.36 million, which would represent changes of +1433.33% and +16.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CPIX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CPIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CPIX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.39, so we one might conclude that CPIX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.