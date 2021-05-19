Cumberland Pharma Promotes John Hamm As CFO

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) announced on Wednesday that it has promoted John Hamm to Director, Finance & Accounting and Chief Financial Officer. In his new role as CFO, Hamm will oversee all of the company's finance and accounting activities even while overseeing corporate development and legal matters.

Before his appointment as CFO, Hamm was working as Director, Corporate Development, where he oversaw business development, alliance management and legal activities.

Hamm has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience, of which 20 years are health care. Before joining Cumberland in 2019, he has worked as the former Chief Operating Officer at HealthSpring and Chief Financial Officer for their pharmacy business.

Commenting on the appointment, A.J. Kazimi, Chief Executive Officer, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, said. "In the past two years, John has proven himself to be an integral part of our team here at Cumberland. We're confident he'll continue to serve our company with the highest integrity and help advance our mission of improving patient care through the delivery of high-quality medicines."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.