Markets
CPIX

Cumberland Pharma: Caldolor Shows Reduction Of Opioid Use In Orthopedic Trauma Patients

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) said that a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study results demonstrated that Caldolor Injection significantly reduces the quantity of opioids required to manage pain after a traumatic injury with fracture.

In addition, the time to first narcotic medication was longer in the Caldolor group than with hospital standard of care. Further, pain was managed better in the Caldolor group compared to standard of care narcotics.

In Monday pre-market trade, CPIX is currently trading at $4.36 up $1.07 or 32.52 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular