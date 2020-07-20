Cumberland Pharma: Caldolor Shows Reduction Of Opioid Use In Orthopedic Trauma Patients

(RTTNews) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) said that a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study results demonstrated that Caldolor Injection significantly reduces the quantity of opioids required to manage pain after a traumatic injury with fracture.

In addition, the time to first narcotic medication was longer in the Caldolor group than with hospital standard of care. Further, pain was managed better in the Caldolor group compared to standard of care narcotics.

In Monday pre-market trade, CPIX is currently trading at $4.36 up $1.07 or 32.52 percent.

