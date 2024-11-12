Culturecom Holdings Prepares for Key Interim Results Meeting

Culturecom Holdings Limited (HK:0343) has released an update.

Culturecom Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, to approve the company’s interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could be significant for investors keeping an eye on Culturecom’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

