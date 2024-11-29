Culturecom Holdings Ends Proposed Acquisition Agreement

Culturecom Holdings Limited (HK:0343) has released an update.
Culturecom Holdings Limited has announced the termination of a proposed acquisition involving the issuance of consideration shares. The decision to cease the agreement was mutually agreed upon by the involved parties, and the company assures that this move will not negatively impact its financial position or operations.
