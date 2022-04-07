World Markets

Culture wars: Musk’s Twitter punt, French election: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Outspoken political and business leaders are making big moves. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why Twitter may have reaped the benefits from Elon Musk’s investment and how French President Emmanuel Macron needs to work hard to win over voters.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH4697078498.mp3

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular