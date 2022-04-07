Culture wars: Musk’s Twitter punt, French election: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Outspoken political and business leaders are making big moves. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why Twitter may have reaped the benefits from Elon Musk’s investment and how French President Emmanuel Macron needs to work hard to win over voters.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH4697078498.mp3

