Cultivating Economic Stability Across Pittsburgh : Neighborhood Allies

In celebration of our partners and the great work they do to advance economic progress for all, we interviewed some of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients about their roles, backgrounds and the importance of their work. We spoke with Ashley McLean, Senior Program Manager for Economic Opportunity of Neighborhood Allies, on its mission to create real, lasting opportunities for Pittsburgh residents by strengthening neighborhoods from within and expanding access to the resources needed to create economic stability.

Tell us about Neighborhood Allies. What is its core mission?

At Neighborhood Allies, we focus on building relationships with Pittsburgh residents and organizations to provide innovative tools and resources that uplift communities. We work to create real, lasting opportunities by fostering collaboration, addressing needs, and driving positive transformation. Our mission is to strengthen neighborhoods from within, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive and build lasting wealth, creating a future where economic stability and success are accessible to all.

Why is Neighborhood Allies' mission so important?

We are guided by our North Star Goal, which is to expand our resources to accelerate, scale, and sustain the work of our community partners to create healthy neighborhoods of opportunity and move 100,000 low-to-moderate income Pittsburghers up the socio-economic ladder, over the next 10 years.

We define the socio-economic ladder as the levels of economic and social positions in society, where people can move up or down based on factors such as income, employment & entrepreneurship, education, housing conditions (homeownership rates), mental health, and access to resources. Neighborhood Allies helps residents in Pittsburgh's underserved communities climb this ladder by investing in both people and places.

This mission is vital because it addresses the root of systemic challenges that have long hindered economic growth and stability in underrepresented communities. By providing residents with the tools and resources to drive transformative change, we’re not just focusing on immediate needs—we're helping to build pathways toward generational wealth.

When community members gain access to opportunities that foster financial stability, they create a ripple effect for future generations. It’s about empowering individuals to not only survive but thrive, giving them the means to invest in their families and communities for years to come. Economic wealth builds resilience, and by focusing on this, we're actively working to ensure that progress isn’t temporary but long-lasting. Our mission is directly tied to helping people realize this vision, expanding opportunities that lead to financial empowerment and stronger, more sustainable communities.

Can you talk to us about the Money Talks training? What impact are you hoping the Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant will have on the Money Talks training success?

The Money Talks training is a unique, empowering space designed specifically for local Black women, offering a supportive community where participants can openly discuss financial challenges and opportunities. Through regular sessions, expert guidance, and self-paced financial education modules, we help women of color overcome the barriers often faced in building generational wealth. By increasing their knowledge of money management and investing, we’re fostering confidence and financial independence.

The Nasdaq Foundation’s Quarterly Grant is instrumental in amplifying this program’s impact. With their support, we’re able to expand our offerings, such as the 2024 Holiday Survival Program, and provide participants with funds to apply toward their investments and financial goals. This grant helps us reach more women, deepen their financial knowledge, and set them on a path toward lasting wealth. We’re giving them the tools and resources to break financial cycles and create new, generational opportunities for themselves and their families.

Can you share one or two stories that illustrate the impact of Neighborhood Allies?

One of the most meaningful stories comes from Zxalasjea, a participant in our Money Talks program. Before joining, she felt unsure about managing her finances and didn’t know much about investing. Through the program, she gained practical knowledge and the confidence to make informed decisions about her financial future.

In Zxalasjea’s own words, "The Money Talks Program opened my eyes to the world of investing. I no longer feel nervous talking about the stock market, credit, or savings. The program gave me the tools I needed, and now I’ve started investing and even became a homeowner."

Zxalasjea’s experience shows how Neighborhood Allies is helping real people gain control of their finances, build stability, and create the foundation for generational wealth, ensuring a brighter financial future.

What's on the horizon in 2024 for Neighborhood Allies?

In 2024 and 2025, we will be offering financial education resources on college planning to the parents and teens involved in Fund My Future PGH (FMF PGH), which is our savings program that incentivizes families to open and make deposits into long-term accounts for their children. We’re also planning to expand resources and assistance to Black and/or women entrepreneurs, such as access to free financial counseling with our Financial Empowerment Center and digital tools to expand their business. We’ve also begun a partnership with our local community college to identify the students most in danger of leaving school due to financial difficulty to offer them assistance that will enable them to stay enrolled and complete a degree.