Cult Food Science Touts Innovative Food Tech Portfolio

Cult Food Science Corp., a pioneer in food tech innovation, is showcasing its $3.5 million investment in 19 startups within the lab-grown meat and cellular agriculture industries. These investments align with the company’s strategy to be at the forefront of the food industry’s transformation, with recent regulatory approvals marking a pivotal moment for the sector. The portfolio includes companies like Melibio, which has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and has secured a significant distribution partnership.

