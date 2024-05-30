Cult Food Science Innovates with Lab-Grown Meat Investments

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp. is making strides in the food tech sector with strategic investments totaling over $3.5 million in 19 cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat startups. Regulatory approvals in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel herald a significant shift for the industry, with Cult Food Science poised to potentially unlock considerable shareholder value as their portfolio companies advance towards liquidity exits. Among the portfolio, Melibio has gained notable recognition, being listed as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and securing a substantial distribution deal in Europe.

