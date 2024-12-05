Cult Food Science Highlights Advances in Cultivated Meats

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cult Food Science Corp. celebrates the regulatory approval of cultivated foie gras by Vow in Hong Kong, marking a significant step in the global acceptance of lab-grown meats. The company also highlights Supermeat’s breakthrough in achieving cost parity for its cultivated chicken, potentially transforming the meat industry with sustainable solutions.

For further insights into TSE:CULT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.