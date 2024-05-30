Cult Food Science Eyes Growth in Food Tech Investments

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp. is at the forefront of food technology with a $3.5 million investment into 19 cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies, signaling a pivotal moment for the industry with regulatory approvals in the U.S., Singapore, and Israel. The portfolio, which includes innovative firms like Opalia Foods and Melibio, is expected to increase in value and potentially unlock significant shareholder value as the industry grows. Melibio has recently been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and secured a $10 million distribution deal with ALDI in Austria and Switzerland.

