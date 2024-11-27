Cult Food Science Applauds Venture Arm Successes

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp. celebrates the achievements of its venture arm companies, including Opalia Foods being named a finalist for Startup of the Year and Melibio securing $10 million in funding. Other notable accomplishments include Jellatech opening a new facility to expand collagen manufacturing and California Cultured receiving strategic investment from Puratos.

