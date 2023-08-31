Culp's (CULP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Culp, Inc. CULP reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 30), wherein its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the net sales missed the same.



On a year-over-year basis, the net sales declined but the adjusted loss improved. The decline in net sales was driven by dismal performance in all its business segments (mainly Upholstery Fabrics segment) attributable to soft housing market and ongoing macroeconomic environment. On the other hand, the adjusted loss contracted due to the reduction in the cost of sales and increase in interest income.



Moreover, the company is consistently focusing on its net sales and margin growth in Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments through various strategic initiatives. The company expects the metrics to recover notably in the next two-three years as the market seems to normalize.



Shares of Culp gained 4.21% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 30. The investors’ sentiments are most likely to have been boosted due to the positive long-term segmental outlook.

Inside the Numbers

In the fiscal first quarter, the adjusted loss of 24 cents per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted loss per share of 35 cents. Culp reported an adjusted loss per share of 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Net sales of $56.7 million missed the consensus estimate of $59.7 million by 5%. Also, the metric decreased 9.5% from the year-ago figure of $62.6 million.

Culp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Culp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Culp, Inc. Quote

The gross margin was up 590 basis points (bps) year over year to 12.5%. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percent of net sales, increased 310 bps to 17.3% from the prior-year quarter. Operating loss as a percentage of net sales expanded to 5.4% from 7.6% year over year.

Segment Details

Mattress Fabrics: Sales in the segment totaled $29.2 million, down 0.5% year over year. Operating loss decreased to $1.4 million from $2.9 million a year ago. The segment’s operating margin improved to (4.8)% from (9.9)% in the prior-year period. Favorable customer gains backed the uptrend, partially offset by the uncertain macro environment and housing market softness.



Upholstery Fabrics: Sales at the segment amounted to $27.4 million, down 17.4% year over year. The segment registered an operating profit of $1.3 million, up from $0.5 million reported in the prior-year period. Operating margin was up 320 bps to 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. The top line declined because the prior year’s value was boosted by a lift in sales following pandemic-related shutdowns in China. The margin expansion is attributed to high contribution from hospitality fabrics and the Read Window business, low restructuring costs, and other operational improvements, partially offset by lower residential fabric sales and higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Financial Highlights

As of Jul 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $16.8 million compared with $21 million at fiscal 2023 end. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company has no outstanding long-term debt.



During the fiscal first quarter of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $4.4 million against net cash provided by operating activities of $5.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The company generated a negative free cash flow of $4.2 million versus a free cash flow of $4.5 million a year ago.

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Culp expects the consumer spending and demand patterns to be quite likely affected by the ongoing macroeconomic conditions. Nonetheless, the company is positioned well to overcome the uncertain market conditions with strategic initiatives, notably the transformation strategy in the Mattress Fabrics segment.



For the quarter, Culp expects total net sales to be comparable with the prior-year quarter. The company expects total operating loss to range within $2.2-$2.6 million compared with the operating loss of $11.9 million reported in the prior-year period.

Long-Term Outlook

For the Mattress Fabrics segment, the company expects sales to range within $160-$165 million and the operating margin to be within 9-10%.



For the Upholstery Fabrics segment, it anticipates sales to be approximately $145 million and the operating margin to range between 7% and 8%.

Zacks Rank

Culp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined despite revenue growth.



Nonetheless, these metrics gained and outpaced the previously provided guidance for fiscal 2023, given the improvement in enrollment, continued benefit from strategic initiatives and cost synergies.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and the bottom lines grew year over year.



The uptrend is backed by consistent performance growth in the company’s Macau and North America properties. Wynn Resorts witnessed growth in mass gaming, luxury retail and hotel businesses in Macau, portraying exceptional post-Covid recovery.



American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results benefited from the solid contributions of American Public University System and Hondros College of Nursing segment as well as Graduate School USA revenues included in the Corporate and Other segment and cost-saving initiatives. However, the dismal performance of the Rasmussen University segment ailed the other segments’ tailwind to some extent.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Culp, Inc. (CULP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.