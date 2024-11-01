News & Insights

Culpeo Minerals Issues New Share Rights for Employees

November 01, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Culpeo Minerals Limited (AU:CPO) has released an update.

Culpeo Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 285,770 unquoted share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, set to expire five years from the date of issue. This move is likely aimed at motivating and retaining talent within the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Culpeo’s commitment to investing in its workforce.

