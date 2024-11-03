News & Insights

Culpeo Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 03, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Culpeo Minerals Limited (AU:CPO) has released an update.

Culpeo Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Geoffrey McNamara acquiring an additional 1,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares through a Tranche 2 Placement. This move increases his indirect holdings, highlighting investor confidence and potential growth within the company. The shares were acquired at $0.04 each, reflecting a strategic investment move.

