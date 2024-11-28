News & Insights

Culpeo Minerals Aligns Financial Year with Chilean Exploration

November 28, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Culpeo Minerals Limited (AU:CPO) has released an update.

Culpeo Minerals Limited has adjusted its financial year-end to better synchronize its Chilean copper exploration activities with financial planning and reporting. The move aligns with the company’s strategic goal to enhance shareholder value through high-grade copper discoveries, particularly following significant finds at their Lana Corina and Fortuna projects in Chile. Culpeo’s focused efforts on cost-effective mineral exploration are bolstered by its experienced team and strong local presence.

