Culp, Inc. (CULP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Culp, Inc. (CULP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CULP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CULP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CULP was $13, representing a -27.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.88 and a 8.97% increase over the 52 week low of $11.93.

CULP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). CULP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CULP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.58%, compared to an industry average of 36.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the culp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.