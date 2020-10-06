Culp, Inc. (CULP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Dividends
Culp, Inc. (CULP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CULP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CULP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.45, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CULP was $13.45, representing a -20.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.92 and a 154.73% increase over the 52 week low of $5.28.

CULP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation (AIN) and Amalgamated Bank (AMAL). CULP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports CULP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 104.76%, compared to an industry average of -26.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CULP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

