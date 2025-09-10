CULP INC Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - CULP INC (CULP) reported Loss for first quarter of -$0.2 million

The company's earnings came in at -$0.2 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$7.3 million, or -$0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to $50.7 million from $56.5 million last year.

CULP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.2 Mln. vs. -$7.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.02 vs. -$0.58 last year. -Revenue: $50.7 Mln vs. $56.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.